Roanoke airport continues seeing upward trend

ROANOKE, Va. – For the 28th consecutive month, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is seeing growth.

January 2020 saw 53,016 passengers fly into and out of the airport, marking a 7.1% increase over January 2019′s 49,464.

Since September 2016, the airport has seen more monthly passengers when compared to the previous year.

“We are pleased to see this positive trend continue into 2020, especially given our strong traffic numbers in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019,” said Timothy Bradshaw, the executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “Passenger demand is a critical factor when speaking with airlines regarding improving and increasing air service to our region. Our carriers have added capacity at ROA and our customers have utilized it, which has led to carriers adding more capacity and hopefully new destinations. Robust air service is a critical component for economic growth in the region. Using our existing air service is the only way we will get more air service. We appreciate the support of our community choosing to fly ROA and not driving out of market to fly.”

Below is a look at the airport’s travel data dating back to 2015.