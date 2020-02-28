Roanoke Boat Show introduces Southwest Virginia to new trends and technology

ROANOKE, Va. – From ATVs to fishing boats, get prepared for fun on the water by stopping by the Roanoke Boat Show.

This weekend-long show fills two floors of the Berglund Center with more than 150 watercraft.

Admission is free Friday and Sunday. Saturday admission is $7.50.

If you make it to the show Saturday there will be a free Boating Safety Class. To register, click here.

Kids are welcome all weekend and if watercraft aren’t entertaining enough, there will be magic shows throughout the weekend just for them.

For more information on Roanoke Boat Show, click here.