Roanoke health officials prepared for coronavirus but warn against panic

ROANOKE, Va. – As fear spreads just as quickly as the coronavirus itself, health officials in Southwest Virginia are preparing for a possible outbreak.

Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, an infectious disease specialist at Carilion Clinic, says he anticipates the virus to spread in the U.S.

“Over time, I suspect we’ll get more cases," said Baffoe-Bonnie.

Baffoe-Bonnie is an infectious disease specialist at Carilion Clinic. He said a team of healthcare professionals at Carilion is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the local health department in Roanoke in case of an outbreak. Carilion also has an incident response team on standby.

“Monitoring what is going on on the ground outside the country, as well as in the country," said Baffoe-Bonnie.

Carilion is ready to screen patients based on their travel history and symptoms. Coronavirus symptoms are often cold- or flu-like, including cough, fever, or shortness of breath. Carilion has also practiced how to get patients into the hospital while limiting exposure to other patients or staff.

“We’d have a very carefully-choreographed way of bringing them into the hospital, being evaluated, and if they needed to be admitted, making sure that we are keeping the patient safe, making sure we are keeping our healthcare personnel, as well as other patients, safe," said Baffoe-Bonnie.

The coronavirus death toll is nearing 3,000, though Baffoe-Bonnie said the flu is still a greater risk for Americans, killing 14,000 people in the U.S. so far this year.

Just like the flu, the young, elderly and people with health problems are more at risk to have complications from coronavirus.

“I don’t think there is a need to be panicking," Baffoe-Bonnie said. "There still remains a low chance of having coronavirus.”

Health officials recommend practicing regular hygiene to prevent spreading or contracting coronavirus or any other illnesses, including washing hands with soap and water or alcohol-based products, covering a cough with your elbow or tissue, and staying home from work or school if you are feeling ill.