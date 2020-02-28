Wanted Southside man facing handful of new charges after fleeing police, deputies say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Southside man is in jail and facing a handful of charges out of multiple localities after authorities said he refused a traffic stop on Thursday in Henry County.

31-year-old Dustin Dillon, of Martinsville, is facing charges of felony eluding, driving under the influence of drugs, driving suspended (third offense) and defective equipment, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Before Friday’s incident, Dillon was also facing outstanding charges in three localities:

Martinsville - Possession of heroin, hydrocodone, oxycodone, driving suspended

Henry County – Felony failure to appear (two counts), contempt of court

Patrick County - Failure to appear

A deputy attempted to pull Dillon over in the Ridgeway area when he noticed that Dillon’s 2011 Honda Accord had a defective tag light. After the deputy activated his lights and siren, Dillon drove away, heading southbound on U.S. 220, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said there were two vehicles stopped in each southbound lane of 220, and that Dillon attempted to drive right between them. When he did that, it damaged his car and it stopped about 100 yards south of State Road 87 (Morehead Ave).

Dillon tried to run away, but deputies captured him shortly after, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.