“We Are Bedford” shirts for sale to raise money for first responders after old middle school fire

BEDFORD, Va. – The town of Bedford isn’t letting last month’s fire at the old middle school building get them down.

Employees with the Bedford Regional Water Authority created a “We Are Bedford” shirt to show support.

The shirt’s design features the iconic outline of the school.

Each shirt costs $20 and all of that money will go to thank the first responders.

You can get yours at the Bedford welcome center from 3-6 p.m. every day.