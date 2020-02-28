“We Are Bedford” shirts for sale to raise money for first responders after old middle school fire
Design features iconic image of school
BEDFORD, Va. – The town of Bedford isn’t letting last month’s fire at the old middle school building get them down.
Employees with the Bedford Regional Water Authority created a “We Are Bedford” shirt to show support.
The shirt’s design features the iconic outline of the school.
Each shirt costs $20 and all of that money will go to thank the first responders.
You can get yours at the Bedford welcome center from 3-6 p.m. every day.
