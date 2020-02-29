Adoption Ambassadors needed to help shelter dogs find forever homes

ROANOKE, Va. – You can be an ambassador to help dogs find their forever homes.

Angels of Assisi started a new program for volunteers to work with dogs that have behavioral issues or bad manners. That way, they have a better chance of getting adopted.

Volunteers have to go through training and need to work with the dogs at least every other day.

A lot of the dogs that end up at the shelter have been abused, so shelter workers and volunteers said this is a great chance to show those animals that people care.

“You get to work with these animals and some of them just need a little bit of help and love and they can’t be adopted out until they are a little calmer and ready to go in a home. So it’s really rewarding,” said Richard Kelley, a volunteer.

To volunteer, contact Angels of Assisi by calling 540-344-8707 or you can click here to learn more. There is also an orientation every Friday night at 7 p.m. at Angels of Assisi, located at 415 Campbell Avenue SW, Roanoke, VA 24016.