Man in custody after firing shots and holding several people at gunpoint.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has a suspect in custody after a shooting on Pine Drive Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 500-block of Pine Drive around 5 a.m. for a person check.

They determined Nicholas J. Tierney, 39, of Evington, had held several individuals against their will at gunpoint and fired shots both inside and outside the residence.

No one was injured.

Tierney was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an occupied vehicle, two counts of abduction, two counts of using a firearm to commit abduction, assault and battery, and preventing someone from contacting law enforcement.

This is an ongoing investigation.