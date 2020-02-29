Man facing DUI, abduction charges after allegedly stealing woman’s car while she was inside

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man is in jail and facing several charges after he allegedly stole a car while a woman was inside in Amherst County on Friday night.

Albert Fields Jr. is charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle, abduction, driving without a driver’s license, DUI and refusal of a breath test.

A woman told authorities that a man stole her car. She said had a “professional relationship” with the man, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Fields Jr. allegedly told the woman that he had a gun. He also threatened to hurt himself, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

It happened in the Elon area near Route 130. Authorities say the woman was able to get out of the car, run to a nearby house and call 911.

Deputies found the car and took Fields into custody. The woman wasn’t physically hurt, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Fields is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Elon Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday as a precaution, which authorities said was lifted as soon as Fields was in custody.