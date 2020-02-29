No one hurt in Botetourt County house fire

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire in Botetourt County on Friday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Old Mine Road near Troutville.

Authorities said a man came home to find his house on fire. No one was hurt.

The extent of damage is unclear, but authorities said it required heavy fire response due to a lack of hydrants in the area.

