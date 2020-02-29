34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

34ºF

Local News

No one hurt in Botetourt County house fire

Heavy fire response needed due to lack of hydrants in area

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Botetourt County, Troutville, Fire

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire in Botetourt County on Friday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Old Mine Road near Troutville.

Authorities said a man came home to find his house on fire. No one was hurt.

The extent of damage is unclear, but authorities said it required heavy fire response due to a lack of hydrants in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: