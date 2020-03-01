$10,000 in damages after Saturday evening Roanoke County house fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday evening on Dry Hallow Road in the Fort Lewis area of Roanoke County.

Officials say they brought the fire under control in about 40 minutes.

The fire was caused by combustible material being too close to a hot wood stove. There is moderate smoke and water damage to the main level of the home.

No one was hurt or displaced, but damages are estimated to be about $10,000.