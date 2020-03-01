Roanoke City house fire kills pet

ROANOKE, Va. – One pet has died in a house fire in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews were dispatched at 12:57 p.m. on Sunday to the 2500 block of Beverly Blvd SW for a fire. When crews arrived, they found a residential structure with smoke showing.

All residents escaped the home safely, but one pet passed away in the fire. Two residents and another pet are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.