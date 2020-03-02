Arrest made in Campbell County catalytic converter theft case

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old man it believes is responsible for stealing catalytic converters from cars.

Authorities arrested Troy Patton on Friday, charging him with property damage and grand larceny in connection with the incident at Integrity Auto Source on Timberlake Road.

10 News previously reported that the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating 20 separate incidents of catalytic converter thefts.

If anyone has additional information on these incidents, please contact Investigator Stuart Herndon at 434-332-9574.