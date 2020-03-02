Danville officials stress importance of fire alarms after trailer fire

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities are stressing the importance of fire alarms after a trailer fire in Danville Monday morning.

Crews responded to a fire at 120 Old Piney Forest Road, Lot 79 on March 2 at 2:50 a.m. Once they arrived, crews found smoke throughout the inside of the mobile home.

The man who lives in the trailer told crews that his smoke alarm woke him up and that he saw fire around the flood duct of the furnace. Crews crawled under the trailer, disconnected the power and put out the fire. The man is a military veteran and was told he can stay at the American Legion post overnight.

No damage was done to the man’s personal belongings, and he will be able to return after a day or so.

“The smoke alarm that woke the occupant had been installed by the DFD. The alarm may have saved his life and his trailer because of the location of the fire. We remind everyone that all residences should have working smoke alarms. Alarms should be tested once a month. With Daylight Savings Time starting next weekend, batteries should be replaced in the alarms. If you need a smoke alarm installed in the city, please call 799-5226 between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM. There is no cost for the alarm or the installation.”