Lynchburg woman dead after fatal Nelson County crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Lynchburg woman is dead after a fatal crash in Nelson County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ran off the right side of Patrick Henry Highway just south of Fishertown Lane, hit a sign and then hit an embankment.

According to police, the driver was Veronica Jones, 58, of Lynchburg. Authorities say she died at the scene and was wearing a seatbelt.

The impact of the crash caused the car to cross back onto the road and run off the left side, hitting a pile of logs and a utility pole, according to police.

Authorities say a large rock broke the windshield and hit the driver, most likely causing Jones’ death.

Anyone who was driving in the area between 8:20 and 8:30 p.m. who saw the crash is encouraged to call police at 434-352-7128.