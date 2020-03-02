Mom, two young children reported missing after leaving Bedford County found safe

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says Lauren Bapst and her two children have been found in North Carolina and all three are safe and sound.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing North Carolina woman and her two children.

On Sunday, Lauren Bapst and her two children, who are 3 and 4 years old, were reported missing from Bedford County by relatives whom they were visiting.

Bapst left Bedford County with her two children heading home to Winston Salem, North Carolina and has not been seen or heard from since.

She is driving a gray 2003 Lexus GX470 with North Carolina registration PFC-9704.

Anyone with information about where Bapst may be is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff Office 911 Communications Center non-emergency number at 540-586-7827.