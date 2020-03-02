Read Across America Day in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Stewartsville Library is taking Reading Across America Day as a chance to show families the fun activities books can inspire.

Does the book “Brown Bear, Brown Bear What Do You See?” sound familiar? What about “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”? Well they are just two of the many books Eric Carle either wrote or illustrated.

To celebrate a day full of reading, Stewartsville Library will have games and crafts that go with popular Eric Carle books.

The free celebration is today, Monday, March 2 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for ages 3 to 8.

