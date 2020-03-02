What’s News Today: road construction, second amendment

ROANOKE, Va. – Crowell Gap Road at the intersection of Route 220 in Roanoke County will close today. This is part of the bridge construction over Back Creek. The closure is expected to be in place for several weeks. You can use Yellow Mountain Road to access Crowell Gap.

Roadwork in Pittsylvania County could impact your commute today. Crews will replace a failed pipe on Route 633. Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. A detour will be in place.

Scholar and political activist, Dr. Larycia Hawkins, will speak at the University of Lynchburg today. In 2015, she announced she would wear a hijab during a period when anti-Islamic tensions were high. Hawkins is an assistant professor at the University of Virginia.

Roanoke City Council and Roanoke Regional Airport Commission will hold a joint meeting today. It will discuss the airport’s strategic initiatives and the city’s participation in its Game Changer Pledge. Council will also discuss allowing the city of Salem to join the airport commission. It will give Salem a seat on the commission and increase the number of seat held by the city of Roanoke by one.

Safeside Tactical holds a town hall for gun owners in Roanoke tonight. Company leaders will talk about the gun legislation that has been working through the General Assembly and its impact on you. Registration is required. Advanced registration is required as space is limited.