Former Amherst County High School employee charged after alleged assault involving student

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A former employee at Amherst County High School has been charged with cruelty and injuries to children, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say deputies were told in February about an alleged assault involving an employee, Carla Campbell, and a student on Nov. 26, 2018 at the school.

According to the sheriff’s office, no further information will be released in an effort to provide the suspected victim and their family some privacy. This is an ongoing investigation.

Below is a statement from Amherst County superintendent, Rob Arnold: