ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – More than 2,700 Appalachian Power customers are without power in Roanoke County, thanks to a squirrel.

According to the AEP Outage Map, there are 2,760 customers without power as of 11 a.m.

A spokesperson from AEP says power is expected to return around noon.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.