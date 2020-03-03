What to lookout for before voting this Super Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Super Tuesday is the primary election for 14 states including right here in Virginia.

Only five candidates are left: Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Before heading out to the polls, do your research, especially this primary. There are several names on the ballot of candidates who dropped out the race.

Another reminder: This is a single-party primary, so voters will only choose the democratic candidate.

In the last presidential primary in 2016, the city of Roanoke saw a higher turnout of about 25% because both parties were on the ballot.

This year, the registrar’s office is expecting a slightly lower turnout, 15% to 20% because only democrats are on the ballot.

Regardless of who you want in the white house, Roanoke’s director of elections and general registrar, Andrew Cochran said that shouldn’t limit you from going to the polls today.

“People who typically vote Republican are entitled to vote in this primary we have an open primary state anyone can vote in this primary election.”

Remember, you need to have a valid photo ID to vote. That can be a driver’s license, a U.S. passport, even an employer-issued photo ID. For a list of other acceptable forms of identification, click here.

Cochran said, “There are probably a lot of things you probably heard about on the news. The general assembly has been very busy in reenacting new laws. They do not take effect until July 1st so a photo ID is still a requirement to vote in this election."

If you don’t have a valid photo ID go to your local registrar’s office, they should be able to give you a temporary one for free.