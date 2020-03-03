What’s News Today: New jobs, area code concerns

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is holding a job fair today. The city is looking to fill 30 positions in the Public Works Department. There are openings in stormwater, streets, parks and rec, transportation and solid waste. If you’re interested the job fair runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

Gordman’s will be celebrating the grand opening at several Southwest Virginia stores today. At the ribbon cuttings this morning, a $1,000 donation will be given to local schools. There are also giveaways for customers. The new stores are opening in Covington and Lexington and in seven other locations in Virginia.

A new doctor’s office begins seeing patients in Floyd. Dr. Jared March has joined LewisGale Physicians and will be the key provider in the office.

The State Corporation Commission will receive comments today about the 540 area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator says the area code will run out of available phone numbers in 2022. There are several options being considered, including splitting the area into two zone, overlaying another area code, which would require ten digit dialing or combine the 540 with the 276 or 434. There are public hearings at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in Roanoke City Council Chambers.

Radford University will be having a seminar on Women in STEM today as part of Women’s History Month. A panel, featuring faculty, will talk about their careers and the challenges they faced.

Delivery truck manufacturer Morgan Olson has a job fair today. It was announced last month the delivery truck manufacturer will create more than 700 jobs, taking over the IKEA facility in Danville. If you’re interested in applying, today’s job fair is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Danville Mall will be holding Color for a Cause, raising money and awareness for local non-profits. Each of nearly a dozen organizations is giving a six-foot mural and coloring supplies. They have two hours to color their mural and shop on behalf of their organization. The mall will donate one dollar for each point an organization earns. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.