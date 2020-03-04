First Team upgrading, moving its Volkswagen facility in Roanoke County.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – First Team Automotive Group is building a new Volkswagen sales and service facility in Roanoke County.

The more than 15,000-square-foot facility on Peters Creek Road will be located at the former Stritesky’s Florist location, next to the Hollins Library.

“First Team has been honored to provide the best in VW Sales and Service to the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia now for 25 years,” said First Team CEO George Pelton. “We are thrilled to announce that we will bring the latest Volkswagen facility design experience and the newest technology to our VW owners with this new showroom.”

Construction on the entire building, which includes a two-story showroom, is expected to be completed this fall.