‘In dire need of change’: Southside voters sound off on Super Tuesday

DANVILLE, Va. – Tuesday’s rain did not keep voters in Southside away from the polls.

According to the city’s registrar, as of 5 p.m., voter turnout was at about 12%.

Turnout was at about 15% in Martinsville.

Henry, Pittsylvania and Halifax Counties did not have voter turnout numbers available as of 5 p.m.

At the Ballou Park precinct in Danville, former Vice President Joe Biden seemed to be the preferred candidate.

Linda Sampson said she felt he is the best of the remaining candidates.

“I think he’s the least decisive of the candidates and I think it’s important for the Democrats to stand together and beat Trump," Sampson said. “By (Tuesday) morning, I had made up my mind because some of the people I wanted had already dropped out.”

Ralph Motley voted for Biden because he’s a “traditional democrat.”

Biden’s early struggles in Iowa and New Hampshire worried Motley, but Motley was feeling better when he cast his ballot Tuesday.

“It did make me nervous. It seemed like he righted the ship when he went down to South Carolina and got Clayburn’s endorsement,” said Motley.

Phyllis Mosby declined to say who she voted for, but did say she felt she made an educated decision and the presidential election is going to be “extremely critical” for the country.

“I just think America is in dire need of change. We live in a democracy, and when we live in a democracy we need to look at everyone. Everyone is created equally and everyone needs to be treated fairly,” Mosby said.

In February, Washington & Lee University’s Mock Convention predicted Virginia will nominate Biden at the Democratic convention in July.