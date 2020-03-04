One 19-year-old arrested, another wanted after Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – Police have arrested one man and are looking for another after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Danville.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Seeland Road, according to police.

Someone called 911 to report shots fired and when officers arrived, they found several items that had been damaged by bullets.

Dispatch received a second call from the 100 block of Willoughby Place, about two miles away from the first location, for vehicle damage and officers determined the two calls were related.

Police arrested Quentin Dewhan Pinchback and have filed charges against Kalob Wayne Jones who is wanted.

Both men are 19 years old and from Danville.

Pinchback and Jones are each charged with attempted malicious wounding, shooting from a moving vehicle and shooting at a vehicle.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Police are conducting a community walk on Seeland Road on Wednesday to reassure residents the community remains safe.

Anyone with information on the location of Kalob Jones should call the police at 434-793-0000.