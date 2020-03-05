’As a facility, we want to be as clean as possible’: Airports make cleanliness a priority during coronavirus outbreak

ROANOKE, Va. – As coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, airports such as Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport are watching the outbreak as closely as possible.

“I had a trip planned where I was going to take my daughter to Asia, but we’re rescheduling that for a later date,” said Brad Boettcher, Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport’s marketing director.

The virus has not been detected in Virginia. Boettcher said the airport is trying to prevent the outbreak with cleanliness, especially with the Spring Break travel season nearby.

“As a facility, we want to be as clean as possible,” Boettcher said. “It gets wiped down, on average, about three times a day. We go and clean everything.“

Two airlines which fly into Roanoke, Delta and United, are now deep cleaning its planes after every flight. Additionally, Boettcher said the airport has installed messages in its bathrooms reminding travelers to wash their hands.

“The bathroom cleaning protocol has stepped up from a couple of times a day to three times a day,” Boettcher said.

The coronavirus has not affected any flights into Roanoke yet, but Boettcher said some airlines have made changes due to the outbreak.

“United has cut capacity about ten percent over the next couple of months,” Boettcher said. “We haven’t seen those trickle into our market yet, but that could affect travelers if they’re connecting at a hub.”

10 News also asked several airports near Roanoke what they are doing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Lynchburg Regional Airport’s director said his airport has also increased its cleaning frequency.

LYH Regional Airport currently has multiple alcohol-based battery operated automatic hand sanitizing machines strategically placed through the sterile and non-stile areas of the passenger terminal. We also posted the CDC “Wash hands frequently” signs in the public restrooms and employee break rooms. In addition to both of these items, our Custodian team have increased the frequency of restroom cleaning. We regularly clean our restrooms after each arriving flight and will now make a pass through the restroom during a flight being processed. All seating areas concession eating area, water fountain, and other touch surfaces are also being wiped down with a disinfect more regularly throughout the day as well. Andrew LaGala, Lynchburg Regional Airport Director

Raleigh-Durham International Airport linked to this statement on their website.

Tri-Cities Airport near Bristol sent this statement: