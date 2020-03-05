Bellydancing as a calorie-burning workout
Explore the health benefits of bellydancing with Botetourt Co. studio
CLOVERDALE, Va. – One Botetourt County studio wants you to join them in shimmying off some calories.
Grace Yoga and Pilates has been in Cloverdale for about five years. They offer a variety of fitness classes including Bellydance.
Bellydance performer and instructor Annie Hallmark tells us a common misconception of bellydance is you have to be coordinated to learn. Hallmark assures that the weekly classes Sunday afternoon are for every level.
Bellydancing is a low-impact exercise giving you a chance to burn calories, helps your memory and brain functioning.
For more information on the class, click here. You can sign up for once class or for an entire eight-week series.
