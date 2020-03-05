New evidence delays start of Henry County murder trial

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The trial of a Henry County man accused of killing his wife is on hold in light of new evidence.

Thomas Pequignot’s trial was supposed to start Thursday.

Instead, the court granted him a $10,000 bond. His family was in the process Thursday of getting the money.

He’ll be living with his daughter, her husband and their kids once he is out of jail.

He’ll also have to wear an electronic ankle monitor, cannot consume alcohol or any drugs other than medication and cannot leave the state.

In January of 2018, Pequignot’s wife was found strangled to death in their home.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said at the time the crime scene appeared to be staged.

According to Jonathan Fisher, Pequignot’s attorney, Henry County’s commonwealth attorney discovered new evidence Tuesday that could have a big impact on the case.

“Both of us agreed we need to take a step back and look at things and make sure that trial is the right thing at this point," said Fisher.

The commonwealth attorney declined to comment Thursday.

A new trial date is tentatively scheduled to be set on March 16.