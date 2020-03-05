Round Town: Car show, ballet

ROANOKE, Va. – Head to Lynchburg for Snow White. The Charlottesville Ballet is performing at the Academy Center of the Arts. Tickets start at $15. There are performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The MDA Car Show returns to the Berglund Center. There are two floors of cars and vendors, a model car contest and silent auction. All proceeds support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Admission is $12. It’s Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Salem Gun and Knife show returns this weekend. It’s Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center. Admission is $9.