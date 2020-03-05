What’s News Today: new gym, theatre announcement

ROANOKE, Va. – The Botetourt County School Board will hold a special meeting today. It will discuss its pandemic plan, salary study and employee insurance.

Lynchburg’s Citizens Academy kicks off today. The 12 week program offers city residents to learn about the functions, services and activities of city government.

Roanoke Children’s Theatre will release its schedule for the 2020-2021 season. The theatre will announce the shows it will perform as well as “big news.” Roanoke Children’s Theatre says it is the only professional children’s theatre in the region.

Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller holds an awards and promotion ceremony today. He will recognize three deputies and a citizen.

There’s a ribbon cutting today for a new gym in Wythe County. Sheffield Elementary School will open the new facility. In the past, students have either been outside or in the cafeteria for gym class.