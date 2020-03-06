MDA Car Show: Cars for a good cause

ROANOKE, Va. – The MDA Car Show is this weekend, marking 40 years for the car show.

All proceeds go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which is celebrating 70 years of giving.

At the Berglund Center in Roanoke you’ll be able to explore two full floors of cars, vendors inside and outside, an automotive flea market, even a silent auction.

To ramp up donations this year, the show will have its first-ever, MDA charity champ contest.

“Folks who come to the show will have an opportunity to vote by making a donation for their favorite vehicle and the vehicle that raises the most money will receive a unique award and be considered the MDA Car Show charity champ,” said Monica Cole, treasurer of MDA Car Show.

The Greater Virginia MDA’s developmental director says it gives her goosebumps to think about the impact.

“What’s so exciting is that the research is really rapidly changing the outcome and the lives of the clients that we serve it’s a very exciting time and funding is more important than ever because we’re actually getting more cures in medicine,” said Diane Boardman, developmental director of the Greater Virginia MDA Office.

Tickets are $12. If you can’t make the car show but want to donate, you can learn more here.