Reward offered after dog found dead in Pittsylvania County creek with zip-tied muzzle
Dog reportedly found with muzzle zip tied
DANVILLE, Va. – A local animal shelter is offering a reward after a dog was found dead in a creek Thursday.
The dog had a zip tie around its muzzle and a block of wood in its mouth, according to the Danville Area Humane Society.
We are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or...Posted by Danville Area Humane Society on Friday, March 6, 2020
A cat was also reportedly seen in the creek, but the cat had not been found as of Friday afternoon.
The humane society is offering a $1,000 reward for information.
Contact the Pittsylvania County Emergency Center at 434-432-7937 if you know anything.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.