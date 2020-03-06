41ºF

Reward offered after dog found dead in Pittsylvania County creek with zip-tied muzzle

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

DANVILLE, Va. – A local animal shelter is offering a reward after a dog was found dead in a creek Thursday.

The dog had a zip tie around its muzzle and a block of wood in its mouth, according to the Danville Area Humane Society.

A cat was also reportedly seen in the creek, but the cat had not been found as of Friday afternoon.

The humane society is offering a $1,000 reward for information.

Contact the Pittsylvania County Emergency Center at 434-432-7937 if you know anything.

