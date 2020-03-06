Thousands to stand together at annual Women’s March on Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday is the fourth annual Women’s March on Roanoke. This year’s theme is “Fierce Feminist Future.”

There will be different exhibits, kids activities and voter registration booths.

The goal is to continue the fight for equality and celebrate the decisions lawmakers have made to support equal rights.

“Women deserve not just a vote, not just a place at the table, they deserve a chance to govern, they deserve a chance to lead," said Ivanne Wallace Fuentes, one of the march’s organizers.

Things kick off at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Park, there will be different activists who will speak and then the march starts at 2 p.m.