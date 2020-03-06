Two suspects wanted in Henry County armed robbery

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two men are wanted for an armed robbery at a Henry County convenience store, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the incident took place at the Dollar General at 2426 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville on Thursday around 11 p.m.

The two suspects went into the store, both with a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk before running away from the store, according to police.

Authorities say one of the men was wearing a mask and gloves to conceal their identity. Both men were described as being in their early 20s, around 6′1″ to 6′2″.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.