What’s News Today: campaign 2020, second amendment

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke mayor Sherman Lea will kick off his re-election campaign today. His first term as mayor ends at the end of the year. Former mayor David Bowers announced plans to run against him last month. He previously served two terms as mayor.

All Wytheville Community College locations will be closed today. Staff will be taking part in professional development activities. All classes and activities are canceled and offices closed today.

Family and friends will gather today to remember Emma Compton-Layne. She went missing in the summer of 2017. Her body was found by a hunter in a shallow grave. Tonight’s vigil begins at 6 p.m. at Childrey Baptist Church in Nathalie.

Safeside Tactical holds a town hall for gun owners in Roanoke tonight. Company leaders will talk about the gun legislation that has been working through the General Assembly and its impact on you. Registration is required. Advanced registration is required as space is limited. We have a link on wsls dot com.