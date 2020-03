ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A car fire has shut down all lanes of I-81S in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the car fire is at mile marker 145. Traffic is backed up for about 1.5 miles and is being diverted off the interstate at exit 146.

State police could not say if there were any injuries at this time.

10 News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.