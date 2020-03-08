LIVE: Health officials give update on two coronavirus cases in Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va. – Health department officials are giving an update on the two coronavirus cases in Virginia.

According to the Pentagon, a U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County tested positive with coronavirus on Saturday.

According to WRC, the Marine “recently returned from overseas, where he was on official business,” Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said on Twitter.

On Sunday morning, Virginia health officials announced a second confirmed case of the coronavirus in Virginia.

The latest case to be announced is for a person in the city of Fairfax who is in their 80s, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health. They traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as other positive coronavirus patients.