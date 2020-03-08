No injuries reported in overnight Roanoke fire

ROANOKE, Va. – There were no reported injuries after a fire damaged a Roanoke home in the 1600 block of Hampton Ave. SW early Sunday morning.

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews said they got the call at 1:50 a.m. They found a home with “heavy fire and smoke showing.” They report that one person, who lived there, escaped safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

