No injuries reported in overnight Roanoke fire

Crews respond to Hampton Ave fire early Sunday

Roanoke firefighters respond to fire (March 8, 2020) (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – There were no reported injuries after a fire damaged a Roanoke home in the 1600 block of Hampton Ave. SW early Sunday morning.

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews said they got the call at 1:50 a.m. They found a home with “heavy fire and smoke showing.” They report that one person, who lived there, escaped safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Roanoke firefighters respond to fire (March 8, 2020) (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

