Coronavirus concerns postpone Virginia Western Community College festival

ROANOKE, Va. – An event originally scheduled for the upcoming weekend at Virginia Western Community College (VWCC) will take place later this year due to concerns over the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 2020 Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) Innovation Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, will be rescheduled for another date in 2020, according to Josh Meyer, the director of marketing and strategic communications for VWCC.

The free, educational festival is for kids in grades K-8 and features hands-on activities and “engaging demonstrations.”

Meyer told 10 News that many participants were traveling in from other states, and given concerns for COVID-19, it would be safer to postpone the event.

No date has been set yet. Registered participants will be contacted about the change.

VWCC was hosting the event in collaboration with The Alliance for Excellence and DEILAB.