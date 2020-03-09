Danville authorities search for missing 18-year-old with autism

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities are searching for a missing 18-year-old with autism, according to Danville Police Department.

According to police, Zachary Belongia does not have his medication with him.

Belongia was reported missing from the Mt. Hill area east of the airport in Danville on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say he was wearing the green fleece in the picture below. According to police, he is 5′5″ and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Belongia is asked to call 911 immediately.