Improperly discarded smoking materials set furniture on fire, displacing one person in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Arnette Blvd just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a single family residential structure with moderate smoke coming from inside.

After assisting the resident from the structure, crews were able to determine that there was a piece of furniture on fire. Crews extinguished the fire and removed smoke.

According to the fire department, the residence didn’t receive any structural damage but did receive smoke damage that rendered the structure uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire was determined by officials to be improperly discarded smoking materials.

One person was displaced and is receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Four engines, one ladder truck, one safety officer and a chief officer remained on the scene for just over an hour.