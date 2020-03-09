Liberty University withdraws students from Italy due to coronavirus concerns

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University students who planned to spend a semester in Italy had their trip cut short due to coronavirus.

Breanna McConnaughay and Matthew Tate told 10 News they returned to Virginia from Rome on Wednesday. They said they have shown no symptoms of the coronavirus, but are self-quarantining for two weeks as a precaution.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 300 Italians have died from the disease. However, the outbreak is mainly concentrated in northern Italy and Milan, hundreds of miles away from Rome.

McConnaughay and Tate, who are both juniors at Liberty, said they’re disappointed their time abroad ended early, but they’re attempting to make the most of their situation.

“It’s definitely a change of pace," they said. "Everything is much slower when you’re alone, quarantined, and having to do all of your classes from 5,000 miles away.”