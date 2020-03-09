No one hurt in Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. – Officials say no one was hurt after a house fire in Roanoke on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Allison Ave SW just before 4:45 p.m., according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

At 4:43pm, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 600 block of Allison Ave SW for a fire. When units arrived they found a residential structure with smoke showing. Residents were alerted to the fire by a neighbor who noticed the smoke. pic.twitter.com/g9SKiyU0S5 — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) March 9, 2020

A neighbor noticed smoke coming out of the house and alerted those inside, who were able to get out safely, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The residents were displaced by the fire and Red Cross Virginia is assisting them.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation and that damage estimates are unclear at this time.

After Monday’s Allison Ave fire, Roanoke Fire-EMS shared a reminder that it is illegal to drive over a fire hose. They say that while it hasn’t happened recently, a number of “close calls” prompted the reminder.