Pulaski County deputies catch wanted man, thanks to ‘good breakfast,’ ‘go faster boots’

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Deputies in Pulaski County arrested a man more than a month after they say he rammed into two of their patrol cars, but not without having a little fun first.

It all started in late January when deputies tried to stop a red Ford Ranger pickup truck on Parrot Mountain Road, but the driver, Robert Bailey, sped away and refused to stop, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

During the chase, deputies said the truck hit a patrol car while trying to escape. Bailey then intentionally hit another patrol car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bailey’s truck wasn’t able to go any further, so authorities said he ran into the woods.

More than a month later, deputies found Bailey in the Parrott area of the county on Fellowship Lane and arrested him, making light of the situation on Facebook.

Below is the full post from the sheriff’s office:

“On 3-8-20, at approximately 10:13 p.m., while most folks were in bed, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were out doing good work, and they came across Robert Hampton Bailey in the Parrott area of the county on Fellowship Lane. Needless to say, he was none too happy to see us. So in addition to playing hide and seek, he decided to challenge a few of our deputies to a foot race. Well, our deputies were wearing their go faster boots and they ate a good breakfast, so they caught up to Mr. Bailey in short order. After introductions were made all around, our deputies kindly offered him a ride to more suitable accommodations. Robert Bailey was wanted on 18 various charges, including felonies.” Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff’s office, Bailey was wanted on 18 charges, including felony assault on law enforcement, felony eluding, domestic assault, felony destruction of property and possession of meth.