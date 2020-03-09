Three Roanoke art programs collaborate in new spring show

ROANOKE, Va. – Southwest Virginia Ballet, Taubman Museum of Art and Roanoke Youth Symphony plan to take you back in time like never before in first ever “Metamorphosis-Movement Through Time.”

Audience members see how dance, music and visual art like paintings evolved over time.

SWVA Ballet use stories from well-known ballets like Romeo and Juliet for the Romantic period and Swan Lake for classical dance.

The first show is Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at the Berglund Center. For those tickets, click here.

If you can’t make it Thursday there’s another show on Saturday, March 21 at Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge. To purchase tickets, click here.