What’s News Today: School facilities, Fire-EMS merger

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a public meeting tonight about school facilities in Giles County. According to the superintendent, an architectural firm is looking at the efficiency of the district’s facilities. This will help the school board determine the immediate and long-term needs. If you would like to learn about the process and give your thoughts, tonight’s meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Narrows High School. There’s another meeting on the March 18 at Giles High School.

The Wytheville Fire Department and Wythe County Rescue Squad will officially merge this morning at 7 a.m. As we’ve reported, the town will take over management of the operation, with the county providing monetary support. The town says it’s hired 16 people because of the merger. The department says it will staff two advanced life support ambulances and a rescue engine around the clock.