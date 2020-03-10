Join the biggest day of local giving as Roanoke Valley Gives returns on March 18

ROANOKE, Va. – Donations are already coming in ahead of one of the biggest days of giving in the Roanoke Valley.

The fifth annual Roanoke Valley Gives is happening next Wednesday, March 18.

Early giving started on Monday and organizers said they’re already receiving donations.

This year’s fundraising will benefit more than 150 nonprofit organizations all across the Roanoke Valley.

Last year, Roanoke Valley Gives raised more than $823,000. This year, the goal is $800,000

Kaitlyn Van Buskirk is the grants associate for the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, the organization that hosts the annual event. She says the benefits for local nonprofits are plentiful.

“A lot of nonprofits can write grants for project-specific things that are going on, but Roanoke Valley Gives is unrestricted funding, so that might help them keep the lights on, pay their salaried members of their staff," Van Buskirk said.

To give and be a part of Roanoke Valley Gives, click here. Be sure to use #rvgives20 when sharing on social media.