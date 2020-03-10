Lynchburg Fire Department welcomes new engine

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s firefighters in the Fort Hill area will be responding to calls in a new truck.

The fire department held a wet down ceremony Tuesday welcoming the new Fire Engine 3.

The fire chief said it’s tradition to spray down a new truck with water from the outgoing one.

The new truck cost $600,000.

“This is truly a large expense the city has undergone in order to make this effort happen and so we’re very thankful for the fact that we have the ability to have such great equipment for our neighborhoods,” Greg Wormser, fire chief, said.

The old engine 3 truck will retire and be used as a reserve.