Lynchburg man arrested after police find nearly four dozen oxycodone pills, more than a pound of marijuana

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police arrested a 34-year-old Lynchburg man they said had illegal drugs.

On March 6, Lynchburg police executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Ramsgate Lane and found more a pound of marijuana, nearly four dozen oxycodone pills, and cash, according to the Lynchburg Police Department

They arrested Harold Stewart who is charged with with one count of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II narcotic and one count of possession to distribute marijuana.