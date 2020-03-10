Roanoke Valley celebrates winter arts and culture with free Roanoke Arts Pop! at Taubman Museum

ROANOKE, Va. – Over the weekend, the Taubman Museum and others celebrated the best Roanoke has to offer in arts and culture.

Roanoke Arts Pop! featured more than 25 of the area’s local cultural organizations. There were musical performances, hands-on fun and stilt walkers.

The goal was to get people out in the slower winter months enjoying what the region has to offer. Taubman Museum Executive Director Cindy Petersen said the groups help strengthen the economy and community.

“It really elevates what we do as arts and cultural organizations, but it elevates and showcases each organization and what we do together as collaborative partners here in Virginia’s Blue Ridge," Petersen said.

The event continued through Sunday evening and admission was free.