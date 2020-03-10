Roanoke’s Mast General Store set to open April 8

ROANOKE, Va. – There's a new sign on the horizon in downtown Roanoke and it's a sign of some big things just around the corner.

On Monday, crews were hard at work outside Mast General Store. That's at the old Heironimus building that sat empty for years. Two new Mast signs will be on either street corner and welcome guests into the store.

And the store says that will be soon, as they’ll open April 8.

“This is great, we’ve been working very hard for over a year now trying to return the Heironimus building back to the way it was 100 years ago, we’re proud to be part of that,” Mast General Store branding and development VP Jeff Meadows said.

More than 30 people were hired for the store and they’re training right now.